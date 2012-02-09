MELBOURNE Feb 9 Global miner Rio Tinto reported a 6 percent fall in second-half profit on Thursday, before $9.3 billion in writedowns mainly on its aluminium business, but appeased investors with a massive dividend hike.

Rio Tinto said the 34 percent increase in its dividend reflected its confidence in the long-term outlook.

Like rival BHP Billiton, the world's No.2 iron ore miner was cautiously optimistic about a soft landing in China and warned that commodity prices would remain volatile this year

Underlying earnings before one-offs fell to $7.77 billion for July-December from $8.22 billion a year earlier, beating analysts' forecasts for a second-half profit of $7.5 billion before one-offs.

Rio, cashed up from massive iron ore sales and carrying little debt, had been considered the most likely among the major miners to reward investors with a share buyback or a substantial dividend increase.

Its shares have surged 20 percent so far this year, outpacing a 6 percent rise in the broader market, with investors betting on a recovery in global growth. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Matt Driskill)