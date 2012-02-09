MELBOURNE Feb 9 Global miner Rio Tinto
reported a 6 percent fall in second-half profit on
Thursday, before $9.3 billion in writedowns mainly on its
aluminium business, but appeased investors with a massive
dividend hike.
Rio Tinto said the 34 percent increase in its dividend
reflected its confidence in the long-term outlook.
Like rival BHP Billiton, the world's No.2 iron ore
miner was cautiously optimistic about a soft landing in China
and warned that commodity prices would remain volatile this year
Underlying earnings before one-offs fell to $7.77 billion
for July-December from $8.22 billion a year earlier, beating
analysts' forecasts for a second-half profit of $7.5 billion
before one-offs.
Rio, cashed up from massive iron ore sales and carrying
little debt, had been considered the most likely among the major
miners to reward investors with a share buyback or a substantial
dividend increase.
Its shares have surged 20 percent so far this year,
outpacing a 6 percent rise in the broader market, with investors
betting on a recovery in global growth.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Matt Driskill)