LONDON Feb 14 The incoming boss of Rio Tinto
said on Thursday he was "concerned" with official
comments on the agreement underpinning its $6.2 billion Oyu
Tolgoi copper and gold mine, as Mongolia comes under pressure to
increase its share of mineral wealth.
Rio has faced growing speculation in recent weeks that the
Mongolian government could press it for more funding outside an
original 2009 investment agreement, which includes a 5 percent
royalty on all sales. Mongolia faces a revenue squeeze, despite
being touted as the world's fastest growing economy as recently
as 2011.
"I am concerned by recent political signals in Mongolia
calling into question some aspects of the investment agreement.
This undermines the partnership we have built and the stability
on which a project of this size and scale depends," newly
appointed Chief Executive Sam Walsh told analysts.
"It puts at risk future investment not only by Rio Tinto but
by others considering investing in Mongolia."