BRIEF-Cairn says Irish new homes supply/demand imbalance remains stark
* Supply/demand imbalance for new homes, particularly in dublin, as stark as it was at time of our IPO
SYDNEY Feb 14 Rio Tinto said it paid no tax under Australia's new Mineral Resources Rent Tax (MRRT), introduced during the middle of last year, chief executive Sam Walsh said on Thursday.
Walsh also told reporters he was not working on any acquisitions at present, focusing instead on better controlling costs and selling non-core and under-performing assets.
* Supply/demand imbalance for new homes, particularly in dublin, as stark as it was at time of our IPO
* Gross written premium of 901 million pounds ($1.10 billion) (2015: 787 million pounds)
* Adjusted net asset value (nav) at 228.6p per share (2015: 178.9p per share)