LONDON Feb 14 Rio Tinto: * Rio tinto CEO says Mongolia government has indicated wishes to review oyu

tolgoi investment agreement, solution needs to be found * Rio tinto CEO says mozambique, aluminium writedowns due to "poor judgement",

not flawed systems * Rio tinto CEO says would be "very bullish" to expect iron ore prices will

remain where they are through the year * Rio tinto CEO says mozambique not on current list of divestments, it is world

class deposit and hopes to see upside * Rio CEO says guinea government intends to fully fund its portion of simandou

project, timing now in government hands