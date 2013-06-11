LONDON, June 11 Miners Rio Tinto and Glencore Xstrata have held early-stage talks to consider a plan that could combine thermal coal assets in Australia as both sides battle low prices and high costs, two sources familiar with the plan said.

Rio and Glencore both have large thermal coal mines in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales, and face benchmark prices that touched three-year lows last year and have languished below $100 a tonne since May 2012 - even as labour and other costs soar in Australia.

Rio, which has vowed to slash costs, divest non-core businesses and tackle a $19 billion debt burden, had already been considering the sale of a stake in coal assets in New South Wales as well as additional mines in neighbouring Queensland.

"It makes a lot of sense. Both parties think the intermediate outlook looks challenging," one of the sources said on Tuesday, cautioning talks were at a very early stage.

"It is something that has logic, but organisationally, Rio may not quite be ready."

Both sources said very little detail had been discussed. A joint venture deal could yet face significant hurdles, not least from antitrust authorities like China, which took a dim view of a previous, similar endeavour, when Rio and rival BHP Billiton mulled an iron ore joint venture.

Though thermal coal is a more fragmented market and the BHP deal far more ambitious, Glencore Xstrata is already the largest exporter of the commodity fuelling power stations across Asia.

Rio is also a more cautious interlocutor than Glencore, having so far sold only a fraction of the assets it has earmarked for sale since the start of last year.

"Glencore throws a tremendous amount of spaghetti at the wall. Rio likes to approach these things much more cautiously," the first source said.

But the sources said the pressure of costs and rock-bottom prices meant a solution would have to be found - not just for Glencore and Rio but also other miners. Pooling assets and infrastructure, moreover, could allow the miners to more easily cut not only cost but also capacity.

Rio Tinto and Glencore both declined to comment.

Glencore Xstrata last month halted work on its Balaclava Island export terminal in eastern Australia, blaming the poor outlook for Australian coal.