CONAKRY Dec 8 Rio Tinto (RIO.AX) may use
trucks to export iron ore from its Simandou project in Guinea
before a 2015 target, CEO Tom Albanese told Reuters on
Thursday.
"We do have a conceptual study underway for an early
trucking option in parallel with the construction of the rail
line," he said in an email to Reuters.
"This will deliver tonnes (...) well before 2015 and (...)
allow us to switch to available rail capacity as it is
developed before 2015," he said.
He did not give details on how much iron ore might be
exported from the Simandou project before 2015. Simandou is one
of the world's largest unexploited iron ore reserves.
More than $1 billion has been committed for urgent studies
on a 650 km railway to link the mine in the north to the west
coast of the Gulf of Guinea nation, Albanese said.
"Rio Tinto is 100 percent committed to the rapid completion
of the trans-Guinean rail line. We are doing the work, we are
making the commitments," he said.
The comments come after Albanese first announced the plan
to use trucks at a press conference on Wednesday, at which he
said the proposal was aimed at ensuring the delivery of the
first iron ore on time by 2015 to honour delivery contracts.
