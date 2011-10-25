* Genocide, war crimes claims revived; others dismissed
* Bougainville residents linked Rio Tinto to many deaths
* Rio Tinto intends to defend against claims
* U.S. Supreme Court to review Alien Tort Statute reach
By Jonathan Stempel
Oct 25 A U.S. federal appeals court has revived
a lawsuit seeking to hold Rio Tinto Plc (RIO.L)(RIO.AX)
responsible for human rights violations and thousands of deaths
linked to a Papua New Guinea copper and gold mine it once ran.
A divided 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San
Francisco reversed a lower court's dismissal of claims against
the mining giant for genocide and war crimes, while upholding
the dismissal of claims for racial discrimination and crimes
against humanity.
"The complaint alleges purposeful conduct undertaken by Rio
Tinto with the intent to assist in the commission of violence,
injury, and death, to the degree necessary to keep its mines
open," Judge Mary Schroeder wrote.
Some dissenting judges protested against allowing a lawsuit
to proceed in federal courts brought by non-U.S. residents
against a non-U.S. companies such as Rio Tinto, which has
corporate offices in London and in Melbourne, Australia.
The 6-5 decision on Tuesday revives an 11-year-old lawsuit
on behalf of about 10,000 current and former residents of the
South Pacific island Bougainville, where a late 1980s uprising
led to the use of military force and many deaths.
Tony Shaffer, a Rio Tinto spokesman, said, "We intend to
defend ourselves vigorously against these improper claims."
Rio Tinto is one of the world's largest mining companies,
with a market value exceeding US$100 billion, Reuters data
show.
The case is one of several in which non-U.S. residents seek
to hold companies responsible in U.S. courts for alleged human
rights violations on foreign soil, under a 1789 U.S. law known
as the Alien Tort Statute.
Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to consider in its
current term the reach of that statute, in a lawsuit accusing
Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L) of helping Nigeria violently
suppress protests in the 1990s.
A federal appeals court in New York had ruled that Shell
was not liable under the statute. It is unclear how the
pendency of that case will affect the Rio Tinto proceedings.
Steve Berman, a lawyer for the Rio Tinto plaintiffs, said:
"My clients believe Rio has been covering up its complicity in
war crimes and genocide. We're pleased to be able to return to
the district court and begin proving our case."
"EXPENDABLE"
The Bougainville residents claimed that Rio Tinto's Panguna
mine operations polluted the island and that the company forced
native workers to live in "slave like" conditions.
They also contended that after workers began to sabotage
the mine in 1988, Rio Tinto goaded the government into exacting
retribution and conspired to impose a blockade that resulted in
the deaths of some 10,000 civilians by 1997.
Rio Tinto shut the mine in 1989.
Writing for the 9th Circuit, Schroeder said the complaint's
allegation that Rio Tinto's "worldwide modus operandi" was to
treat indigenous non-Caucasians as "expendable" justified
restoring the genocide claim to the case.
She also said the allegation that Rio Tinto acted for its
own private ends in inducing Papua New Guinea's military to
murder civilians justified restoring the war crimes claim.
The appeals court returned the case to U.S. District Judge
Margaret Morrow in Los Angeles for further proceedings.
In a dissent, Judge Sandra Ikuta wrote that the Alien Tort
Statute gave the court no authority to hear a case between the
non-U.S. plaintiffs and Rio Tinto over non-U.S. activity.
"The majority sees fit to brush past these limitations and
give itself unlimited authority to adjudicate suits between
aliens for torts arising anywhere in the world," she wrote.
Another dissenting judge, Andrew Kleinfeld, wrote: "This
case calls for judicial humility. Instead, we arrogate to
ourselves imperial authority over the whole world."
Berman is a partner at Hagens Berman in Seattle. Rio
Tinto's defense has been handled by O'Melveny & Myers and,
until recently, been overseen by Sri Srinivasan, a partner who
in August was appointed deputy U.S. solicitor general.
The case is Sarei et al v. Rio Tinto Plc et al, 9th U.S.
Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 02-56256.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; additional
reporting by Dan Levine in San Francisco; editing by Dave
Zimmerman and Andre Grenon)