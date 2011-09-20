* Says order books full, prices robust
* Says sentiment more cautious, markets softer
* Completes over $4 billion of $7 billion buy-back
LONDON, Sept 20 Rio Tinto has seen
demand holding up in recent weeks despite signs of nervousness
among customers, and the miner told investors on Tuesday that
low client inventories meant the impact of market jitters on its
profits would be limited.
September, after the traditional summer lull in Europe, is a
key month for producers and Rio Chief Executive Tom Albanese
told investors the group's order books were full.
"We are seeing softer markets than we would have, even a few
months ago. Customers are more cautious, but demand is not
unwinding as some would fear," he told investors and analysts in
a seminar focused on the group's energy and copper divisions.
"While there are signs of nervousness, the lack of inventory
in the supply chain means the impact of current economic
concerns on our business will be limited, unless of course
financial markets substantially deteriorate."
Albanese reiterated Rio was confident in the long-term
prospects for demand, with appetite for copper, aluminium and
iron ore expected to double in the next two decades.
The miner said it had seen evidence of destocking in China
and slowing growth rates, but said a policy-induced hard-landing
there remained "unlikely this year".
Albanese added his voice, however, to warnings on supply
constraints hitting the industry.
Miners across the board have warned of barriers to the
expansion of supply as companies, particularly at the smaller
end of the scale, are hit by funding and other constraints,
including strikes and disruption related to labour shortages.
BHP Billiton said last month the market was
overestimating the ability of the industry to bring on new
mines.
"Permitting delays, labour and equipment shortages and
technically challenging ore bodies are all contributing
factors," Albanese said.
RIO EXPECTS TO BOOST COPPER OUTPUT
Copper has been one of the worst hit commodities, as miners
face higher disruption rates, deeper mines, declining grades and
increased sovereign risk.
Rio Tinto estimates 56 percent of copper supply will be in
countries with high or medium sovereign risk in 2020, compared
to an already increased 46 percent in 2010.
Rio is expecting to boost production of copper, its second
most important division, after 2011, as grades improve and it
begins commercial production from the Oyu Tolgoi project in
2013.
Oyu Tolgoi is 66 percent owned by Ivanhoe Mines with the
remainder owned by the Mongolian government. Rio, which has
invested $3 billion in the Oyu Tolgoi project over the past five
years, owns 48.5 percent of Ivanhoe and has said it could
increase that further.
Higher prices have helped Rio offset the impact of weaker
copper production in the first six months of 2011, as it is hit
along with peers by the impact of lower grades.
The miner said on Tuesday that it had increased resources at
its Kennecott Utah Copper Bingham Canyon Mine, where it aims to
increase the life of the mine with a $2 to $3 billion
expansion.
New technology would also allow it to boost copper
production, Rio said, with developments including a new
tunnel-boring system to be piloted at the end of next year.
Rio said Australian coal, where production was battered
along with other miners by bad weather at the start of the year,
has largely recovered from the floods and is ramping up to a
compound annual growth rate of over six percent to 2015.
The miner also told investors over $4 billion of its $7
billion share buy-back programme had been completed. It has
reduced debt to $7.6 billion at the end of August, down by $1
billion since the end of June.
