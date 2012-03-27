KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 Rio Tinto
, the world's largest miner and Cahya Mata Sarawak
have scrapped plans for a $2 billion aluminium smelter
project in Malaysia's Borneo island as power supply terms could
not be finalised, CMS said in on Tuesday.
CMS, a financial and construction conglomerate based in
Malaysia's Borneo state of Sarawak, said both companies had
worked to set up an aluminium smelter for years but could not
agree on the commercial power supply terms with Sarawak Energy
Berhad.
"As a result, Rio Tinto Aluminium (Malaysia) and CMS have
agreed that they would cease to pursue plans to jointly develop
an aluminium smelter at Samalaju in Sarawak but remain open to
other future possible collaborations," CMS Group Managing
Director Richard Curtis said in a statement.
The aluminium smelter was supposed to have an annual
capacity of 1.5 million tonnes to meet surging demand from China
and other developing economies.
(Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage)