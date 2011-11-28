* Still selling all the material it produces
* Customers worried about euro zone, U.S. economies - CEO
* Says aluminium price well below industry's production
costs
* Raises Australian iron ore expansion target
* Shares up 2.2 pct, in line with broader market
(Adds details, quotes from news conference, analysts)
By Sonali Paul and James Regan
MELBOURNE/SYDNEY, Nov 28 Global miner Rio
Tinto warned on Monday that further cracks may
be emerging in global commodities markets as the economies of
Europe and the United States waver, with its customers
increasingly cautious on the outlook.
Prices of iron ore, copper and aluminium -- among Rio's
biggest income earners -- have tumbled by more than 20 percent
each since August as stockpiles of unused metal swell in
warehouses from Rotterdam to New Orleans to Shanghai.
Rio Chief Executive Tom Albanese said ongoing stresses in
the euro zone and a weaker outlook for the U.S. economy were
affecting customer sentiment, which had become more negative in
recent months.
"For the near term I am concerned about the general
softening of prices when we continue to see cost escalation and
strong currencies in Australia and Canada," Albanese said in a
briefing for investors.
Rio's comments broadly matched rival BHP Billiton
, which earlier this month turned more bearish on
commodities demand, warning that some buyers were facing tighter
access to credit.
Albanese later told reporters Rio was yet to feel the full
brunt of the European crisis, though he voiced concern Europe's
plight would inevitably touch China, Rio's biggest buyer.
In the latest twist in Europe's long-running debt crisis,
Italy's borrowing costs have returned to dangerous levels, with
yields now in the territory that forced Greece, Ireland and
Portugal to seek international bailouts.
TOUGH MARKET
"It's a tough market out there right now," Albanese said,
adding that the "jobless recovery" in the United States was also
posing a threat to global operations.
Still, the world's second largest miner of iron ore, and a
large producer of copper, coal, aluminium and other industrial
staples, is selling all the material it can produce, Albanese
said.
"I would still be quite confident based on the evidence out
there that China was not headed for a hard economic landing, and
that's the real key to Rio's performance," said David Lennox, a
mining analyst for Sydney-based Fat Prophets.
Analysts expect Rio to make a net profit of around $16
billion this year.
Separately, BHP Chief Executive Marius Kloppers on Monday
cautioned steel production growth had stalled in China, where
both companies sell the lion's share of their iron ore.
"You're clearly seeing the steel industry running at
operating rates that are lower than its historical highs,"
Kloppers said.
"When we talk to our Chinese customers, there is not a
sentiment that the operating rate in the steel industry will
improve or change dramatically over the next little while."
MOUNTING CONCERNS
Despite mounting concerns among the sector's biggest
companies, Albanese said Rio's board had so far approved $14
billion for projects in 2012 -- up from $12 billion in 2011 --
adding that the 2012 figure could yet increase.
Rio raised its iron ore expansion target by 20 million
tonnes to 353 million tonnes a year by the first half of 2015,
from around 240 million tonnes a year currently.
Albanese said he believed prices for copper, coal and other
Rio products were holding up with the exception of aluminium,
which is now priced well below the industry's marginal cost of
production.
At current prices, underlying earnings for its aluminium
division Alcan are expected to be around break-even in the
second half of 2011, well below the first half, he said.
London Metal Exchange-traded three-month aluminium
ended at $1,993 a tonne in the last session, close to its lowest
since July last year of $1,982.25.
Rio bought Canada's Alcan four years ago, when the aluminium
price was around $2,800 a tonne.
In response to toughening market conditions in aluminium,
Rio is already making plans to permanently close its Lynemouth
smelter in northeast England.
It has also put its Australian and New Zealand smelters up
for sale and placed its Sebree plant in the U.S. under review,
though Albanese conceded now might not be the best time to seek
buyers.
Smelters in France and Norway are also nearing the end of
power contracts, which could lead to reviews.
At the company's Kitimat smelter in western Canada,
undergoing expansion work to double capacity, costs have
ballooned to $3.3 billion under the current estimate from an
original price tag of $2.5 billion.
In iron ore, Rio maintained its forecasts that industry
supply will need to increase by 100 million tonnes per year for
each of the next eight years to meet demand growth and replace
higher cost supply sources that may drop out.
"Rio Tinto expects to supply around 25 percent of this
industry growth," Albanese said.
The Anglo-Australian company held $18.2 billion in gross
debt against $10.3 billion in cash, according to the briefing,
indicating it did not face the dire future it did in 2007, when
its ill-timed acquisition of Alcan for $38 billion left it
deeply indebted and looking for partnerships to help bail it
out.
Rio shares were 2.2 percent higher at 0331 GMT, outpacing
gains in the broader Australian market
