* H2 underlying earnings down 6 pct to $7.77 bln
* Books $9.3 bln in writedowns on aluminium, diamonds
* CEO, CFO offer to give up bonuses
* Shares down 0.2 pct ahead of results
MELBOURNE, Feb 9 Global miner Rio Tinto
reported a 6 percent drop in underlying second-half
profits and took a $9.3 billion charge mainly against its
aluminium business, but appeased investors with a huge dividend
hike, underscoring its long-term confidence.
Like rival BHP Billiton on Wednesday, the world's
No.2 iron ore miner was cautiously optimistic that a soft
landing in China would drive growth this year and said expected
commodity prices would remain volatile.
"Whilst our growth programme looks to the medium and longer
term, we are mindful of short term uncertainties," Chief
Executive Tom Albanese said in a statement.
Underlying earnings before one-offs fell to $7.77 billion
for July-December from $8.22 billion a year earlier spurred
largely by the group's booming iron ore sales. Analysts on
average had expected a second-half profit of $7.5 billion before
one-offs.
Including the $9.3 billion in writedowns on its aluminium
and diamonds businesses, the company landed in the red for the
second-half, which led Albanese and Chief Financial Officer Guy
Elliott to forego their bonuses.
Rio bought the Alcan aluminium business for $38 billion at
the height of the boom in 2007.
"As the acquisition of Alcan happened on my watch, I felt it
only right not to be considered for an annual bonus this year,"
Albanese said.
Second-half profit from iron ore, its biggest earner, jumped
14 percent to $6.9 billion.
The aluminium division, which the company plans to shrink by
hiving off most of its Australia and New Zealand assets, just
broke even with earnings of $63 million in the December half.
Rio, cashed up from massive iron ore sales and carrying
little debt, had been considered the most likely among the major
miners to reward investors with a share buyback or a substantial
dividend increase.
It came through on Thursday, boosting its full year dividend
by 34 percent to 145 cents, however it did not expand its $7
billion buyback due to be completed this quarter.
Investors say the company should still have enough cash to
chase acquisitions, with Canada's Ivanhoe Mines, owner
of the huge Oyu Tolgoi copper and gold mine operated by Rio
Tinto, in its sights.
"I think Rio has within its wherewithal enough firepower to
conduct capital management at the same time as doing sensible
M&A," James Bruce, a portfolio manager at Perpetual, which owns
shares in Rio Tinto, said ahead of Rio's results.
Rio's shares, which have surged 20 percent so far this year,
slipped 0.2 percent on Thursday ahead of the results
announcement.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Lincoln Feast)