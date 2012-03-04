MELBOURNE, March 5 Rio Tinto may
cut output at one of its Australian aluminium smelters which is
losing money due to the strong Australian dollar, high
production costs and weak aluminium prices, the global miner
said.
Workers at the Bell Bay aluminium smelter, part of the
Pacific Aluminium business that Rio Tinto is looking to
sell, are worried 600 jobs could be lost, however the company
said no decision had been made to axe jobs or shut the smelter.
"The aluminium sector in Australia is facing tough market
conditions in the form of a high exchange rate, higher costs of
production and low aluminium prices," the general manager of the
Bell Bay Aluminium smelter, Ray Mostogl, said.
Some potlines could be closed while conditions remain tough,
but the company declined to confirm a report in the Australian
Financial Review that workers had been told shutting the plant
in two years was an option.
"We are leaving no stone unturned as we try to make Bell Bay
resilient in any market conditions," Mostogl said.
Aluminium producers worldwide have been slashing output to
help support the market.
In Australia, Norsk Hydro has cut a third of the
output at its 180,000 tonnes-a-year Kurri Kurri aluminium plant
and has warned it may have to cut more, while Alcoa is
reviewing the future of its 190,000 tonnes-a-year Point Henry
aluminium smelter.
Rio Tinto is negotiating a new power supply contract with
Hydro Tasmania for Bell Bay from May 1 that would be key to
helping cut costs at the plant, which produced 181,000 tonnes of
aluminium last year.
The plant has been the focus of a loud campaign over the
past year by the Australian Workers Union, which claims Bell Bay
workers are paid less than workers at other aluminium smelters
in Australia. The company has said the smelter pays competitive
rates.
Alarm at Bell Bay rose over the past week after BHP Billiton
announced it was suspending production and
conducting a review at its TEMCO manganese alloy smelter, near
the Bell Bay plant, as the strong currency and rising operating
costs have made the business uncompetitive.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by John Mair)