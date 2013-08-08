LONDON Aug 8 Rio Tinto, developing the southern half of the Simandou iron ore deposit in Guinea, said on Thursday the company could be interested in additional blocks currently held by rivals, but under review by the government.

"It could be attractive, depending on how it was offered," Rio Chief Executive Sam Walsh said, when asked about blocks 1 and 2 of Simandou - the northern half of the deposit. The blocks were held by Rio until 2008 but its rights were revoked during the rule of former president Lansana Conte.

The northern half of Simandou is held by the mining arm of Israeli billionaire Beny Steinmetz's conglomerate, BSG Resources - along with Brazilian partner Vale. Work on that side stopped last year after a review of the licence began.

Rio's CEO said a 2015 first production date for its own assets would be "hard" to achieve. Guinea's own mines minister has said the target is likely to be missed.