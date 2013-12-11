LONDON Dec 11 Global mining company Rio Tinto told investors on Wednesday that it had already last month exceeded its 2013 target of cutting $2 billion of operating costs.

Rio has slashed spending plans, including the amount allocated to exploration for new mines, and is in the midst of selling a clutch of coal, copper and other non-core assets, hoping to reduce its debt burden.

It said earlier this month that it would halve capital spending to $8 billion by 2015 from last year's level.