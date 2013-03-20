March 20 Two aboriginal communities said on Wednesday they have filed a C$900 million lawsuit against the Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC), majority-owned by global miner Rio Tinto .

The Innu communities of Uashat Mak Mani-Utenam and Matimekush-Lac John have asked a Quebec court for an injunction against IOC's operations in Quebec and Labrador, as well as an estimated C$900 million in damages.

The aboriginal communities say Iron Ore Company's mining operations have prevented them from practicing their traditional way of life and displaced them from their traditional territory.

Neither IOC nor Rio Tinto could immediately be reached for comment.