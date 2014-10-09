MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 13
DUBAI, March 13 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SYDNEY Oct 9 Rio Tinto said falling iron ore prices would lead to the elimination of 125 million tonnes of iron ore supply among higher cost producers in 2014.
The world's second-biggest iron ore miner also said it intends to sell 85 percent of its 2014 iron ore output under term contracts and the rest on the spot market, according to a statement released on the Australian Securities Exchange.
The iron ore price ended September with a loss of almost 12 percent, its steepest monthly fall since May. The price has stabilised since and was sitting at $78.80 on Thursday .IO62-CNI=SI. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Ed Davies)
DUBAI, March 13 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, March 10 Copper bulls have just had a reality check.
March 13 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.