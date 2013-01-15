* Rio Tinto 2012 iron ore production 253 million tonnes,
beats guidance
* Will boost 2013 iron ore output 15 pct to 290 mln/t
* Says most approvals in place for next stage to 360 mln/t
* Markets remain volatile, Rio CEO says
By James Regan
SYDNEY, Jan 15 Global miner Rio Tinto
aims to boost iron ore output by 15 percent this
year after production in 2012 climbed to 253 million tonnes,
beating its own guidance, as resurgent Chinese demand drives a
price recovery.
Rio Tinto, the world's second-biggest producer behind
Brazil's Vale, has stuck to an aggressive expansion
plan in iron ore even after the market was rattled for much of
last year by worries over top buyer China.
"Markets remain volatile, but our business continues to
perform well," Rio Tinto Chief Executive Tom Albanese said in
the company's fourth-quarter production report.
Rio had set a target of 250 million tonnes in 2012 after
producing 245 million tonnes in 2011.
The company, which derives more than two-thirds of its
revenue from iron ore, resisted trimming back its expansion
plans despite a prolonged weak period in the sector last year,
confident its rich ores and low cost operations would provide
adequate profit margins throughout the cycle.
Rival BHP Billiton , during the year
canceled a multi-billion-dollar port expansion in Australia,
opting to make do with smaller plans to allow more ships to load
its ore.
LITTLE TOLERANCE
At the same time, Albanese has said the firm would show
little tolerance for underperforming businesses. Rio Tinto has
already isolated its highest-cost aluminium division under
Pacific Aluminium in hopes of a whole or partial sale.
It has spelled out plans to reduce costs by $5 billion by
the end of 2014 and also cut exploration spending by $1 billion.
"Across the group we are taking action to roll back
unsustainable cost increases. This further enhances our
resilience and competitive edge as we enter 2013," Albanese
said.
Iron ore prices have soared more than 80 percent since
September's low point as Chinese steel mills -- the single
biggest buyers of seaborne-traded ore -- returned to the market
on signs of a recovery in the Chinese economy.
Benchmark prices hit a 15-month high of
$158.50 a tonne last week, as China's iron ore imports topped 70
million tonnes for the first time in December helped by a
resurgent economy and a cold snap that cut local production.
Iron ore prices have started to retract, however, suggesting
a peak in the recent cycle, though analysts are not expecting a
return to sub-$100 a tonne levels that could threaten production
from more marginal producers.
Rio Tinto stands to benefit the most from a healthy ore
market, given its sub-$30 per tonne average production costs and
heavy weighting to the sector versus its other business units.
A $10 per tonne rise in the iron ore price can increase
Rio's full-year earnings by more than 10 percent.
UBS is forecasting a drop in Rio's earnings before interest
and tax to $13 billion in 2012 from $15.3 billion in 2011 after
iron ore prices came under pressure for most of last year.
In the last month, iron ore has rebounded by about a third,
although a further rally will hinge on whether Chinese demand
out paces the rise in global supply this year.
Rio is targeting an annual production rate of 290 million
tonnes by the end of 2013 before lifting output to 360 million
tonnes in 2015 pending board approval. The tonnage also includes
output from the company's iron ore mines in Canada.
It said it had most board approvals in place for the next
phase of its expansion work to take output to 360 million
tonnes. That would mean Rio could surpass Vale as the world's
biggest producer.
Vale's production was 322.6 million tonnes in 2011 and it
will report 2012 production next month.
Australian rivals in iron ore BHP Billiton and Fortescue
Metals Group report fiscal 2013 December-quarter
figures on Jan. 23 and Jan. 24, respectively.
BHP aims to boost output to an annual rate of 220 million
tonnes by fiscal 2014.
ALUMINIUM AND COKING COAL
In aluminium, Rio Tinto said it produced 10 percent less
primary metal in 2012 versus 2011 due to a labour dispute.
It also said it would decide later this month whether to
mothball the Gove alumina refinery in Australia due to high
operating costs.
Critical to a decision to continue operating the refinery is
switching to gas from higher cost fuel oil, it said.
Rio Tinto's 30 percent share of mined copper production at
the giant Escondida mine in Chile rose 38 percent in 2012, owing
to richer ores ore grades and processing work.
Rio also said its hard coking coal production in Australia
fell 11 percent in 2012. This was due to drop offs during
maintenance at its Hail Creek Mine and a plant shutdown at its
Kestrel Mine as part of a mine expansion project.
Rio Tinto's Australian shares closed little changed at
A$65.90 on Tuesday, in step with the wider market.