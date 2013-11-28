MELBOURNE Nov 28 Global miner Rio Tinto
unveiled plans to increase its mine capacity to
350 million tonnes by 2017, cutting costs by $3 billion by not
digging brand new mines and slowing the expansion by about two
years.
The cheaper, slower path to expansion comes as the world
No.2 iron ore miner faces pressure to cut costs, reduce capital
spending, slash debt and boost returns to shareholders due to
weaker commodity prices.
"Expanding our world-class, low-cost, high-margin Pilbara
operations represents the most attractive investment opportunity
in the sector and is in line with my commitment to be totally
focussed on only allocating capital to opportunities that will
generate the best returns to shareholders," Rio Tinto Chief
Executive Sam Walsh said in a statement.
Rio Tinto said it it would focus on expanding existing
mines, adding 60 million tonnes a year between 2014 and 2017
from a base rate of 290 million tonnes a year.
It approved $400 million of capital spending for plant
equipment and modification, and additional heavy machinery to
support the so-called brownfield expansions.
"The breakthrough pathway we have identified, combining
brownfield expansions and unleashing low-cost productivity
gains, means we will deliver the expansion at an estimated
capital cost of more than $3 billion below previous
expectations," Walsh said in an eagerly anticipated
announcement.
Most of the growth will be delivered in the next two years,
targeting 330 million tonnes in 2015.
Before iron ore prices slid last year, Rio had expected to
reach 360 million tonnes a year by the end of the first half of
2015.