MELBOURNE Nov 28 Global miner Rio Tinto unveiled plans to increase its mine capacity to 350 million tonnes by 2017, cutting costs by $3 billion by not digging brand new mines and slowing the expansion by about two years.

The cheaper, slower path to expansion comes as the world No.2 iron ore miner faces pressure to cut costs, reduce capital spending, slash debt and boost returns to shareholders due to weaker commodity prices.

"Expanding our world-class, low-cost, high-margin Pilbara operations represents the most attractive investment opportunity in the sector and is in line with my commitment to be totally focussed on only allocating capital to opportunities that will generate the best returns to shareholders," Rio Tinto Chief Executive Sam Walsh said in a statement.

Rio Tinto said it it would focus on expanding existing mines, adding 60 million tonnes a year between 2014 and 2017 from a base rate of 290 million tonnes a year.

It approved $400 million of capital spending for plant equipment and modification, and additional heavy machinery to support the so-called brownfield expansions.

"The breakthrough pathway we have identified, combining brownfield expansions and unleashing low-cost productivity gains, means we will deliver the expansion at an estimated capital cost of more than $3 billion below previous expectations," Walsh said in an eagerly anticipated announcement.

Most of the growth will be delivered in the next two years, targeting 330 million tonnes in 2015.

Before iron ore prices slid last year, Rio had expected to reach 360 million tonnes a year by the end of the first half of 2015.