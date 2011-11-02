SYDNEY Nov 2 Global miner Rio Tinto said on Wednesday it has signed a deal to by at least 150 driverless trucks from Komatsu Ltd over the next four years to use to haul iron ore.

The vehicles, which are due to be delivered starting next year, will be used in its Pilbara iron ore mines in Western Australia. The move marks an increase from its previous plan to double the fleet to 10 trucks. (Reporting by Ed Davies; Editing by James Regan)