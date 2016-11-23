LONDON Nov 23 Rio Tinto said on Wednesday it had agreed to sell its 100 percent shareholding in Alcan Aluminium UK at Lochaber, Scotland, to SIMEC for $410 million as it sought to focus on keeping only its best assets.

"This is a value-creating sale for Rio Tinto and represents another example of refining our portfolio to focus on our suite of tier one assets," Rio Tinto Aluminium Chief Executive Alf Barrios said. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by David Clarke)