UPDATE 1-Tata Steel's UK pensions trustee warns deficit to surge
* Pension scheme's future crucial to merger with Thyssenkrupp (Adds details)
LONDON Nov 23 Rio Tinto said on Wednesday it had agreed to sell its 100 percent shareholding in Alcan Aluminium UK at Lochaber, Scotland, to SIMEC for $410 million as it sought to focus on keeping only its best assets.
"This is a value-creating sale for Rio Tinto and represents another example of refining our portfolio to focus on our suite of tier one assets," Rio Tinto Aluminium Chief Executive Alf Barrios said. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by David Clarke)
* Pension scheme's future crucial to merger with Thyssenkrupp (Adds details)
ABUJA, Jan 26 A Nigerian court has ordered the temporary forfeiture of assets and the transfer of operations of a long-disputed oilfield owned by Shell and Eni , among others, to the federal government, court papers released on Thursday showed.
BERLIN, Jan 26 The European Union's financial hubs must seize the opportunity of Britain's exit from the bloc, or risk losing out to New York, Singapore or Shanghai, Deutsche Bank CEO John Cryan said on Thursday.