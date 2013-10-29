LONDON Oct 29 Global miner Rio Tinto will shut its mineral sands mining operations in Madagascar for two months from the start of November, blaming poor market conditions and a global inventory build-up.

Rio's Madagascar operations produce ilmenite, a primary source of titanium dioxide, a pigment which reflects and scatters light and is used in paint, plastics, sunscreen and toothpaste.

Rio is the largest producer of titanium dioxide feedstocks, but like its smaller rivals, has been hit by weak prices and demand, dampened by high inventory volumes.

"We are bringing forward the shutdown of some of the furnaces at Rio Tinto, Fer & Titane in Canada, where the ilmenite is processed. As part of this, we are temporarily shutting down the main mining operations at QIT Madagascar Minerals," a spokesman for the company said on Tuesday.

The miner owns 80 percent of QIT Madagascar Minerals, and the government holds the remainder.

Rio said a similar temporary shutdown had taken place last year in response to market conditions and that it expected increased pigment demand in emerging economies to resolve the inventory woes.

The ilmenite mined in Madagascar contains 60 percent titanium dioxide, making it higher quality than most other global sources.