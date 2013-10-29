LONDON Oct 29 Global miner Rio Tinto
will shut its mineral sands mining operations in Madagascar for
two months from the start of November, blaming poor market
conditions and a global inventory build-up.
Rio's Madagascar operations produce ilmenite, a primary
source of titanium dioxide, a pigment which reflects and
scatters light and is used in paint, plastics, sunscreen and
toothpaste.
Rio is the largest producer of titanium dioxide feedstocks,
but like its smaller rivals, has been hit by weak prices and
demand, dampened by high inventory volumes.
"We are bringing forward the shutdown of some of the
furnaces at Rio Tinto, Fer & Titane in Canada, where the
ilmenite is processed. As part of this, we are temporarily
shutting down the main mining operations at QIT Madagascar
Minerals," a spokesman for the company said on Tuesday.
The miner owns 80 percent of QIT Madagascar Minerals, and
the government holds the remainder.
Rio said a similar temporary shutdown had taken place last
year in response to market conditions and that it expected
increased pigment demand in emerging economies to resolve the
inventory woes.
The ilmenite mined in Madagascar contains 60 percent
titanium dioxide, making it higher quality than most other
global sources.