Jan 15 Inventories at Mongolia's Oyu Tolgoi copper and gold mine will rise during the first quarter and may not return to normal until the end of 2014, Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd said on Wednesday.

The company said the mine was producing more concentrate than it is shipping, in part because two of the smelters it sends material to have been hit by technical problems.

Global miner Rio Tinto owns 50.8 percent of Turquoise Hill and operates Oyu Tolgoi.