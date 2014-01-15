Jan 15 Inventories at Rio Tinto's
Oyu Tolgoi copper and gold mine in Mongolia are
expected to rise during the first quarter, Turquoise Hill
Resources Ltd said on Wednesday.
Turquoise Hill, which owns a majority interest in Oyu Tolgoi
and is controlled by Rio, said the mine was still producing more
concentrate than it is shipping.
Two of the smelters it sends material to have been hit by
technical problems, and "consistent customer delivery schedules
have not yet been embedded."
Some sales have been deferred to the second and third
quarters, and inventory levels at the massive mine should return
to normal by the end of this year, the company said.
Global miner Rio Tinto owns 50.8 percent of
Vancouver-based Turquoise Hill, which in turn holds a 66 percent
interest in Oyu Tolgoi. Rio operates the mine.
A customs dispute held up Oyu Tolgoi's shipments to China
last year, forcing the mine to stockpile material, but the
conflict was resolved in October, and in November Turquoise Hill
said inventories should fall "steadily" in 2014, reaching normal
levels by the end of the year.
The mine produced 76,700 tonnes of copper and 157,000 ounces
of gold in concentrates in 2013.