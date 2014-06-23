June 23 Mongolian tax authorities have sent a report to the Oyu Tolgoi mine claiming unpaid taxes and penalties related to the development of the mine, which is operated by Rio Tinto, Canada's Turquoise Hill Resources said on Monday.

Turquoise Hill, which is controlled by Rio Tinto and owns 66 percent of Oyu Tolgoi, said it strongly disagrees with the claims, and believes the mine has paid all legally required taxes and charges. (Reporting by Allison Martell)