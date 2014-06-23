(Adds details on feasibility study, background)
June 23 Mongolian tax authorities have sent a
report to officials at the Oyu Tolgoi copper and gold mine,
claiming unpaid taxes and penalties related to the development
of the mine, which is operated by Rio Tinto, Turquoise
Hill Resources Ltd said on Monday.
Rio-controlled Turquoise Hill, which owns 66 percent of Oyu
Tolgoi, said it strongly disagrees with the claims that are
contained in an audit report, and believes the mine has paid all
legally required taxes and charges.
If the dispute is not resolved by June 30, the company said,
the feasibility study for Oyu Tolgoi's underground expansion
could be delayed. It noted that any breach of its investment
agreement with Mongolia could trigger international arbitration.
Oyu Tolgoi's open pit is in production, but an underground
expansion was put on hold last year after the Mongolian
government became concerned that cost overruns would cut into
profits.
In May, Turquoise Hill said talks with the government on
restarting development had been "constructive," and the
feasibility study would be finished by the end of June.
Financing commitments needed to build the underground mine
are set to expire Sept. 30.
Oyu Tolgoi is expected to produce 135,000 tonnes to 160,000
tonnes of copper and 600,000 ounces to 700,000 ounces of gold in
concentrates for 2014, Turquoise Hill said in May.
