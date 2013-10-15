SYDNEY Oct 15 Global miner Rio Tinto
could be forced to amass a mountain of copper
concentrate at its new $6 billion Oyu Tolgoi mine in Mongolia
while Chinese buyers resolve a lengthy customs impasse with
their government.
The Oyu Tolgoi concentrator continued to ramp up production
in the third quarter and is now operating at maximum processing
capacity of 100,000 tonnes of ore per day, said Toronto-listed
Turquoise Hill Resources, which runs Oyu Tolgoi and is
66-percent owned by Rio Tinto.
Oyu Tolgoi was supposed to start shipping copper concentrate
to China shortly after the mine opened in July. But instead has
been forced to stockpile the material while buyers negotiate
with Chinese customs officials over import approvals.
"Oyu Tolgoi's customers are making good progress with
Chinese customs officials to resolve matters with purchased
concentrate at the border," Turquoise Hill Chief Executive Kay
Priestly said in a statement.
Turquoise Hill said it was sticking to a forecast to produce
between 75,000 and 85,000 tonnes of copper in concentrates at
Oyu Tolgoi in 2013
"Shipments of concentrate are expected to be aligned with
production rates by the end of 2013," it said.
The mine shipped 38,000 tonnes of concentrate to a bonded
warehouse in China between July and Sept. 18 and another 122,000
tonnes was being held in inventory at the mine, the company said
previously
Data from Turquoise Hill on Tuesday showed the concentrate
contained 43,700 tonnes of copper metal.
The mine also yielded 83,000 ounces of gold and 281,000
ounces of silver in the first nine months of 2013, it said.
Given the mine and concentrator are still early in
development and operation, ore grades and recovery rates are
expected to improve throughout the fourth quarter, according to
Turquoise Hill.
The concentrate is destined for Chinese smelters. Buyers are
seeking the necessary approvals to enable them to collect the
material from the warehouse.
Mongolia has a 34-percent stake in Oyu Tolgoi, but will not
share in any profits until Turquoise Hill recovers all the costs
of the project.
Economic growth in the sparsely populated and landlocked
country is heavily tied to its vast copper and coal resources,
and reinvigorating foreign investment has been a top priority
for its government.
Rio Tinto, which releases its third quarter production data
later on Tuesday, is expected to provide an update on efforts to
resume normal operations at its Kennecott copper mine in Utah,
following a pit collapse in April.