SYDNEY, March 20 Mongolia will seek to resolve
an impasse with mining group Rio Tinto over
the $6 billion Oyu Tolgoi copper and gold project during a
parlimentary session starting next month, a senior government
official said on Thursday.
The three-month session begins on April 5, five days after
Rio Tinto has warned that lender commitments on existing project
finance arrangements expire.
"It will all come together then," Mongolia's Minister for
Foreign Affairs Bold Luvsanvandan said in Sydney, when asked if
the impasse was slated for discussion during the session.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Ed Davies)