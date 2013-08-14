LONDON Aug 14 Global miner Rio Tinto
said on Wednesday it would have to cut up to 1,700 jobs
in its Mongolian operation, after the more than $5 billion
underground expansion of its giant Oyu Tolgoi copper mine was
put on hold.
Rio announced the delay last month, after the Mongolian
government said parliament would need to approve financing for
the project. A Rio spokesman said the decision was now being
implemented.
"There will be up to 1,700 redundancies for our employees
and contractors," a Rio spokesman said.
"(Oyu Tolgoi is) still an operating business, exporting
concentrate to our international customers, and infrastructure
projects outside of the underground mine such as the road
construction to Tsagaankhad will continue."
Rio said Oyu Tolgoi shareholders were still "fully
committed" to resolving the issues holding back the underground
development.