SYDNEY, April 2 Rio Tinto says
it believes it can negotiate cheaper electricity for its
loss-making aluminium smelter in New Zealand after rejecting a
government subsidy offer.
"We are of the view that a commercial agreement can be
reached in relation to the NZAS (New Zealand Aluminium Smelter)
electricity supply contract," Rio Tinto said in a statement
emailed to Reuters.
Rio Tinto rejected a New Zealand government offer of a
short-term subsidy to prop up the smelter and was trying to
reach an agreement directly with the electricity firm, Meridian
Ltd, according to New Zealand Prime Minister John Key.