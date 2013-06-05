(Repeats story first published late Wednesday; no change to
text)
By Sonali Paul and Denny Thomas
MELBOURNE/HONG KONG, June 5 Rio Tinto Ltd
is seeking final bids for its majority stake in the
Northparkes copper mine in Australia this month, with at least
two bidders expected to be in the running, people familiar with
the process said.
The 80 percent stake in Northparkes is one of several assets
Rio has put on the block, with new CEO Sam Walsh aiming to raise
what he has called "significant cash proceeds" to cut debt and
protect the global miner's single-A credit rating.
OZ Minerals Ltd and China's MMG Ltd are
expected to submit final bids for the stake that Rio hopes could
fetch around $800 million, three sources said. All sources
declined to be named as the process is confidential.
Rio is keen to complete the bid process by the end of June,
two people said.
Its other, larger assets up for sale, including majority
stakes in Iron Ore Company of Canada, and Coal & Allied in
Australia, are seen as more difficult to sell in a volatile
commodities market in which trade buyers have become cautious
and capital has dried up.
"Strategically (Northparkes) is an ideal fit for OZ
Minerals," said Credit Suisse analyst Michael Slifirski.
OZ Minerals needs production to fill a gap between declining
output at its Prominent Hill mine and the ramp-up of its
Carapateena mine, and it would give it experience in the
block-caving technique which it could then use at Carapateena.
The timing of the Northparkes sale will hinge on whether
Rio's 20 percent partner in the mine, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co
Ltd with Sumitomo Corp, exercises its rights
to match the winning bid, which could stretch out the process.
Sumitomo Metal Mining said in February it is looking to more
than double its copper interests to 300,000 tonnes a year within
the next nine years, a target that a takeover of Northparkes
would help it meet.
There has been speculation that private equity firms were
looking at the asset, but analysts and bankers doubted private
equity firms would submit final bids as they would be wary of
taking on the commodity price risk.
Rio is not certain to get the price it wants. The company
tried to sell the same asset for more than $700 million in 2009,
but scrapped the auction after receiving lower bids.
Still, copper prices were weaker then than they are now, and
the mine was awaiting expansion at the time. That expansion has
since been completed.
OZ Minerals spurned the asset then, but it is now cash-rich
and hunting for acquisitions.
Credit Suisse's Slifirski said there is further expansion
potential at the mine, but a buyer may put a low value on that
option as the copper grade in the undeveloped area appears to be
significantly lower than in the current operation.
MMG, OZ Minerals, Carlyle and Rio Tinto, which is being
advised by Macquarie Capital, declined to comment.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul and Denny Thomas; Additional
reporting by Jackie Range in SYDNEY and Clara Ferreira-Marques
in LONDON; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)