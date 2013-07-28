MELBOURNE, July 29 Rio Tinto has agreed
to sell its majority stake in the Northparkes copper mine in
Australia to China Molybdenum Co Ltd for $820 million,
as the global miner looks to slash costs and cut debt.
The price was better than analysts had expected but was
around the level that Rio Tinto was holding out for. The 80
percent stake in Northparkes is one of several assets Rio has
put on the block as it aims to focus on its biggest, most
profitable mines.
"As always, any decision to sell is driven by our focus on
delivering the best value for our shareholders," Rio Tinto Chief
Financial Officer Chris Lynch said in a statement.
China Molybdenum was a surprise winner, as Australian copper
miner OZ Minerals had been seen as the most likely
buyer after China's MMG Ltd dropped out of the race.
OZ Minerals had been under pressure from shareholders not to
overpay for Northparkes, although the mine would have been a
good fit as OZ needs production to fill a gap between the
decline of its Prominent Hill mine and the ramp-up of its
Carapateena mine.
Japan's Sumitomo Metal Mining Co Ltd and Sumitomo
Corp, which own the remaining 20 percent of
Northparkes, have rights to match China Molybdenum's bid.