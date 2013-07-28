MELBOURNE, July 29 Rio Tinto has agreed to sell its majority stake in the Northparkes copper mine in Australia to China Molybdenum Co Ltd for $820 million, as the global miner looks to slash costs and cut debt.

The price was better than analysts had expected but was around the level that Rio Tinto was holding out for. The 80 percent stake in Northparkes is one of several assets Rio has put on the block as it aims to focus on its biggest, most profitable mines.

"As always, any decision to sell is driven by our focus on delivering the best value for our shareholders," Rio Tinto Chief Financial Officer Chris Lynch said in a statement.

China Molybdenum was a surprise winner, as Australian copper miner OZ Minerals had been seen as the most likely buyer after China's MMG Ltd dropped out of the race.

OZ Minerals had been under pressure from shareholders not to overpay for Northparkes, although the mine would have been a good fit as OZ needs production to fill a gap between the decline of its Prominent Hill mine and the ramp-up of its Carapateena mine.

Japan's Sumitomo Metal Mining Co Ltd and Sumitomo Corp, which own the remaining 20 percent of Northparkes, have rights to match China Molybdenum's bid.