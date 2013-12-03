MELBOURNE Dec 3 Rio Tinto expects to be able to export 7-8 million tonnes of bauxite a year from Gove in Australia's Northern Territory, the company's aluminium chief said on Tuesady.

Rio last week said it was suspending operations at its loss-making Gove alumina refinery but would continue mining bauxite there for export.

Asked what the company's eventual target for exports would be, aluminium chief Jacynthe Cote told analysts: "Probably 7-8 mln tonnes," adding that was a rough estimate as the company has a lot of work to do to close the refinery.