MELBOURNE Nov 29 Global miner Rio Tinto said it expects the sale of assets it no longer wants, such as its Pacific Aluminium and diamonds businesses, to generate strong proceeds over the next year or more.

It has already generated $12 billion from the sale of more than 20 assets since 2008 and said on Thursday it planned to divest more assets and expects "substantial cash proceeds over the next 12+ months."

The comments were in slides prepared for an investor seminar in Sydney.