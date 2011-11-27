BRIEF-Graubuendner kantonalbank FY group profit stable at CHF 168.5 million
* FY Tier-1-ratio / CET-1-ratio: 18.6 pct ( year ago : 18.7 pct)
MELBOURNE Nov 28 Global miner Rio Tinto warned on Monday that customers were turning cautious but said it was still able to sell all the commodities it could produce.
The company's comments matched rival BHP Billiton , which earlier this month turned slightly more bearish on commodities demand, warning that some buyers were facing tighter access to credit.
Rio Tinto has approved spending of $14 billion for projects in 2012 and said that could increase, the company said in a statement ahead of an investor briefing in Sydney.
The world No.2 iron ore miner increased its iron ore expansion target by 20 million tonnes to 353 million tonnes a year by the first half of 2015. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Lincoln Feast)
PARIS/LONDON, Feb 9 French cosmetics giant L'Oreal is weighing a possible sale of The Body Shop retail chain, it said on Thursday as it posted higher sales and profits.
PARIS, Feb 9 L'Oreal raised on Thursday the possibility of selling iconic British beauty products company The Body Shop, as the French cosmetics group posted higher sales and profits.