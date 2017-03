ULAN BATOR, June 20 Rio Tinto plans to start exporting copper from the $6.2 billion Oyu Tolgoi mine in Mongolia on Friday, a week later than first planned, according to a new invitation received by Reuters.

Journalists have been invited to attend a ceremony at the mine on Friday to mark the first shipment.

Rio Tinto, operator of the mine, declined to comment on the event. Its subsidiary Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd owns a 66 percent stake in the mine, with the Mongolian government owning the remainder.