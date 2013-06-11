BRIEF-Automodular corporation Q4 loss per share c$0.03
* Q4 loss per share c$0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Corrects to remove reference to coal in first paragraph)
ULAN BATOR, June 11 Rio Tinto plans to start exporting from the $6.2 billion Oyu Tolgoi copper mine in Mongolia on Friday, according to an invitation received by Reuters.
Journalists have been invited to attend a ceremony at the mine on June 14 to mark the first shipment.
Rio Tinto, operator of the mine, declined to comment on the event. Its subsidiary Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd owns a 66 percent stake in the mine, with the Mongolian government owning the remainder.
Rio has been producing at the mine for several months, and has been aiming to start exporting by the end of June. But it has said since February it would not start shipping until it resolved a range of disputes with the Mongolian government. (Reporting by Terry Edwards and Sonali Paul; Editing by Michael Urquhart)
DETROIT/NEW YORK/MONTREAL, March 9 Shortly after being named CEO of Canadian Pacific in 2012, Hunter Harrison hoisted himself onto a roof near a Montreal rail yard, pulled up a beach chair and timed the company's switch engines using a stopwatch and binoculars.
(Updates with table of all sales and background) NEW YORK, March 9 The U.S. Energy Department said on Thursday that it had awarded 10 million barrels of sour crude oil to BP Plc, Valero Marketing and Supply Co , among others, from the strategic petroleum reserve. BP was awarded 5.4 million barrels of oil priced at $278 million, according to a successful offers report on its website. BP took all deliveries by vessel. Valero was awarded 1.6 million barrels priced at $83 mi