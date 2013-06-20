* Mongolia pressed Rio to keep export revenue in country
* Dispute with government now resolved
* Oyu Tolgoi to make up one-third of economy by 2020
ULAN BATOR, June 20 Rio Tinto
plans to start exporting copper from the $6.2 billion Oyu Tolgoi
mine in Mongolia on Friday, after resolving demands from the
government, according to a new invitation received by Reuters.
Journalists have been invited to attend a ceremony at the
copper and gold mine on Friday to mark the first export, a week
later than initially flagged.
The event had been postponed due to a demand from the
government that Rio Tinto keep all export revenue in Mongolia,
Prime Minister Norov Altankhuyag said earlier this week.
That issue has been resolved, people familiar with the issue
told Reuters. The agreement that governs the Oyu Tolgoi project
gives Rio Tinto the freedom to put the export revenue anywhere
it wants, they added.
Given the company's accounts in Mongolia had been
temporarily frozen earlier this year, keeping funds there would
not be an attractive option.
Rio Tinto, operator of the mine, declined to comment on the
event set for Friday. Its subsidiary Turquoise Hill Resources
Ltd owns a 66 percent stake in the mine, with the
Mongolian government owning the remainder.
Rio has been producing at Oyu Tolgoi for several months, and
has been aiming to start exports by the end of June. But it has
said since February that it would not begin exporting until it
resolved disputes with the Mongolian government over royalties,
costs, management fees and project financing.
In the first 10 years, Oyu Tolgoi's annual output is
expected to average 330,000 tonnes of copper and 495,000 ounces
of gold. By 2020, the mine could make up a third of Mongolia's
economy.