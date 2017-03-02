* New CEO's base salary held steady
* Does not get some expatriate benefits former CEO Walsh had
LONDON, March 2 The world's second biggest miner
Rio Tinto has deferred for at least two years a
decision on former chief executive Sam Walsh's
performance-related pay, after a scandal over $10.5 million in
payments to a consultant in Guinea.
The scandal erupted in November after Rio Tinto become aware
of emails from 2011 that referred to the payments in connection
with the vast Simandou iron ore project. Investigations are
ongoing.
Walsh, who took retirement in 2016, was named in the emails
sent by senior executive Alan Davies. Davies was sacked in
November and is taking legal action.
In its annual report published on Thursday, Rio Tinto said
its board decided it would be inappropriate to decide on Walsh's
"outstanding remuneration" for now.
It said it had therefore reached agreement with Walsh to
defer payment of long and short term incentive plans for "a
minimum of two years".
The base salary of Chief Executive Officer Jean-Sebastien
Jacques, who took over from July 2016, was held at around 1
million pounds ($1.2 million) plus a performance-related bonus
of 1.5 million pounds, half of which was paid immediately and
the other half deferred for three years.
The report also said Jacques would not receive the
expatriate benefits provided to his predecessor.
Walsh's base salary was nearly 2 million Australian dollars
($1.5 million) when he retired.
As shareholders press for a more moderate approach to
executive pay, another miner Anglo American has said its
annual report to be published later this month will put forward
a cap on long-term incentive plans, which shareholders will vote
on in April.
Last year, shareholders said Anglo American CEO Mark
Cutifani's remuneration was too generous after a share price
collapse linked to the commodity downturn. All the big miners
have since recovered.
($1 = 0.8151 pounds)
($1 = 1.3127 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis; additional reporting by Simon
Jessop; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)