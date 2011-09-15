BRIEF-Reckitt Benckiser CEO comments on Mead Johnson deal
* Reckitt benckiser ceo says sees 3 percent like for like revenue growth in 2017
Sep 15 Rio Tinto is increasing spending on its iron ore expansion in Western Australia by $833 million, upgrading its power and gas network and fuel facilities, the global miner said on Thursday.
The extra spending adds to an estimated $14.8 billion project to expand iron ore production by 50 percent to 330 million tonnes a year. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)
* Reckitt benckiser ceo says sees 3 percent like for like revenue growth in 2017
Feb 10 Shell and partners will be able to expand the plant processing gas from the giant Ormen Lange field off Norway, the Norwegian oil directorate said on Friday.
MOSCOW, Feb 9 Onexim Group, which manages the assets of Russian tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov, is considering selling some of its 17 percent stake in Russian aluminium giant Rusal, two banking sources and two industry sources told Reuters on Thursday.