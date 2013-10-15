SYDNEY, Oct 15 Following are Rio Tinto Ltd's
third-quarter 2013 production figures and
revised full-year forecasts:
2013 2013 2012 2013 2012
Q3 Q2 Q3 guidance actual
Alumina 2,293 2,246 2,622 ^9,300 10,041
Aluminium 878 901 855 ^3,500 3,456
Bauxite 11,250 10,960 10,350 ^43,000 39,363
Hard 2,253 1,902 2,407 ^8,000 8,044
coking
coal
Mined
copper 162,300 146,200 132,000 ^590,000 548,800
Refined 68,300 70,400 69,700 ^270,000 279,300
copper
Iron ore 53,377 ^51,829 ^52,628 #265,000 ^198,869
Source: Rio Tinto
^ Attributable to company.
Total Q3 iron ore was 68.3 mln tonnes on 100 pct basis.
# Guidance based on 100 percent basis