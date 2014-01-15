PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 16
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Following are Rio Tinto fourth quarter and full year 2013 production figures: 2013 2013 2012 2013 2013 Q4 Q3 Q4 full yr guidance Alumina 2,582 2,293 2,617 9,307 9,300 Aluminium 868 878 906 3,555 3,500 Bauxite 11,432 11,250 10,731 43,204 43,000 Hard 2,410 2,253 1,932 8,214 8,000 coking coal Mined copper 172,800 162,300 163,900 631,500 590,000 Refined 81,000 68,300 86,200 300,100 270,000 copper Iron ore ^55,510 ^53,377 ^51,967 ^208,966 #265,000 Source: Rio Tinto ^ Attributable to company. Total Q4 iron ore was 70.4 mln tonnes on 100 pct basis. #Guidance on 100 percent basis
MILAN/ROME, March 15 Alitalia airline expects to return to profit by the end of 2019 by cutting operating and labour costs by 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) over the next three years and revamping its business model for short and medium-haul flights.