SYDNEY, Oct 15 Rio Tinto
third-quarter commodities production and 2014 guidance below:
Figures represent Rio Tinto's share of production unless
otherwise stated.
2014 2014 2013 2014
Q3 Q2 Q3 guidance
Alumina 1,877 1,934 2,293 7,400
('000 t)
Aluminium 848 839 853 3,400
('000 t)
Bauxite 10,889 10,144 11,250 41,000
('000 t)
Hard 1,927 2,015 2,253 7,400
coking coal
('000 t)
Mined copper 151,800 164,800 150,900 615,000
Refined copper 83,500 94,600 68,300 300,000
Iron ore 60,449 57,530 53,377 #295,00(same)
('000 t)
Total Q3 iron ore was 76.8 mln tonnes on 100 pct basis.
#Guidance on 100 percent basis
Source: Rio Tinto
