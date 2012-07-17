July 17 Following are Rio Tinto's June quarter
2012 production figures and guidance for the full year:
2012 2012 2011 2012 2011
Q2 Q1 Q2 guidance actual
Alumina 2,358 2,391 2,240 7 , 0 00 8,947
('000 t)
Aluminium 841 854 958 2, 3 00 3,824
('000 t)
Bauxite 9,442 8,841 8,726 30,500 35,437
('000 t)
Hard 2,001 1,703 1,775 8 , 5 00 8,815
coking
coal
('000 t)
Mined 119,500 127,200 580 ,000 519,700
copper 133,500
Refined 49,300 74,100 89,900 3 00 ,000 334,400
copper
Iron ore 48,631 45,643 48,851 250,000* 244,624*
('000 t)
* 100 pct basis
Source: Rio Tinto
(Compiled by Jane Wardell; Editing by Ed Davies)