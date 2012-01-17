SYDNEY Jan 17 Global miner Rio Tinto
reported a smaller-than-expected 2 percent
rise in fourth-quarter iron ore production from a year ago and
said its Australian coal operations improved following first
half flooding.
"Across the Group, production has bounced back from the
severe weather conditions experienced in the first half which
had the biggest impact on Australian iron ore, coal and
uranium," Rio Tinto Chief Executive Tom Albanese said in a
statement accompanying the company's December-quarter production
report
Rio Tinto, the world's second biggest producer of iron ore
after Vale of Brazil, reported total global iron ore
production, taking into account joint ventures with other
companies, of 65 million tonnes in the quarter. Its share of
production was 51 million tonnes, up 2 percent from the year ago
period.
It also said it expects to produce 283 million tonnes by
2013 as it continues to expand mines in Australia.
