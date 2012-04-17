MELBOURNE, April 17 Global miner Rio Tinto
reported a 10 percent drop in attributable iron
ore production in the first quarter, citing a series of
weather-related disruptions to ports and mines in Australia.
Rio Tinto, the world's second biggest producer of iron ore
after Vale and a key supplier to the the Chinese
steel sector, said its share of production from mines it owns
outright and in joint ventures dropped to 46 million tonnes in
the quarter versus 51.2 million tonnes in the previous quarter.
Iron ore production on a 100 percent basis in the March
quarter was 59 million tonnes versus 65 million in the previous
quarter.
Rio forecast iron ore output in 2012 would reach 250 million
tonnes in 2012 on a 100 percent basis.
"We had a solid first quarter with increased production of
iron ore, coal, bauxite, alumina and titanium dioxide compared
with the first quarter of 2011," Rio Tinto Chief Executive Tom
Albanese said in a statement in the latest quarterly operations
report.
Rio Tinto gave no detailed commentary on demand, but there
have been market concerns that commodity imports by China will
drop off this year in step with slowing industrial growth.
China is the single-largest buyer of Australian iron ore.
(Reporting by James Regan and Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed
Davies)