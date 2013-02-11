* Regulator backs big miners' view on rail access
* Rival Fortescue says disappointed, considers appealing
MELBOURNE Feb 11 Rio Tinto said
on Monday an Australian regulator has ruled that the firm's key
iron ore rail lines do not have to be opened to rival miners,
reinforcing the world No.2 iron ore miner's grip on the global
market.
The fresh ruling by the Australian Competition Tribunal
marked the latest defeat for Fortescue Metals Group in
a fight it has been waging since 2004 to force Rio Tinto and BHP
Billiton to open their rail lines to others.
"This is great news," Rio Tinto's acting iron ore chief Paul
Shannon said in a statement on Monday.
Fortescue is considering its position, spokeswoman Yvonne
Ball said, although the company has long since built its own
multibillion dollar rail line to become the world's no.4 iron
ore miner.
The mega miners have long argued that their rail networks
are integral parts of highly efficient mine, rail and port
operations and allowing other companies' trains on the lines
would hurt their businesses.
The tribunal had previously said Fortescue could use Rio's
Robe rail line but not its Hamersley line in a ruling on an
appeal by Rio against a 2008 decision by Federal Treasurer Wayne
Swan ordering Rio to open both those rail lines and requiring
BHP to open its Goldsworthy line.
The case went all the way to the High Court, which last year
ordered the Australian Competition Tribunal to rule again on Rio
Tinto's appeal against Swan's decision.
Fortescue expressed disappointment with the tribunal's move
to to dismiss Swan's decision.
"It is regrettable that the Competition Tribunal did not see
the merits of providing third party access to this
infrastructure to enhance competition," Chief Executive Nev
Power said in a statement, adding that Fortescue would let
others use its railway.
The tribunal's decision is due to be publicly released later
on Monday.