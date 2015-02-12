SYDNEY Feb 12 Rio Tinto has
been struggling for years to recover from the $38 billion
purchase that elevated it to the world's biggest aluminium
company but also brought it to the verge of bankruptcy.
Now signs of price improvements for aluminium and related
alumina and bauxite, amid slowing supplies out of China, are
turning the division's fortunes around.
In Rio Tinto's financial results on Thursday, data showed
aluminium had surpassed copper as the second biggest contributor
to underlying earnings - $1.25 billion against $910 million for
copper - in 2014 behind iron ore.
For perspective, in 2013, aluminium contributed $550 million
versus $820 million by copper.
"Our aluminium division has grown into a significant
contributor to group earnings and cash flow," Chief Executive
Sam Walsh said.
Copper emerged as the metal facing the most bearish future
in the latest Reuters poll of base metals
analysts.
What was once the darling of metals' investors, copper is
the only metal expected to average a lower price both this year
and next year relative to 2014.
Aluminium was among the headline picks, with expectations
among commodities analysts the metal will record a widening
supply deficit over this year and next, supporting higher
prices.
The aluminium price ended 2014 up 6 percent at
$1,832 a tonne. That is still below Morgan Stanley's first
quarter forecast of $2,050 a tonne.
Rio Tinto made its disastrous $38 billion acquisition of
Alcan in 2007, a bruising top-of-the-market deal at twice the
price Alcoa Inc was willing to pay.
The purchase turned bad as markets crumbled and aluminium
prices slumped, battering Rio Tinto's balance sheet, nearly
forcing it into the arms of Chinese state-owned Chinalco and
triggering a $15 billion rights issue.
Rio subsequently suffered years of losses in aluminium, with
Alcan adding to problems at its original business, and has taken
some $29 billion in impairments.
Some 33 analysts in the Reuters poll expect aluminium to
average $1,965 a tonne this year, 1.8 percent lower than in
previous forecasts but still the smallest downward revision
within the base metals complex this quarter.
Rio Tinto's 2014 net profit rose by 78 percent to $6.5
billion.
(Editing by Ed Davies)