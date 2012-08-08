* Rio underlying H1 earnings fall 34 pct
* Confirms full-year spending plans
* Sees external cost pressures easing, still significant
* Shares climb in London, outperform sector
By Clara Ferreira-Marques
LONDON, Aug 8 Global miner Rio Tinto
stuck to its $16 billion spending plans, despite
first-half profit falling by a third, predicting a modest pickup
in the Chinese economy later this year that should stimulate
demand for iron ore.
The world's second-largest iron ore producer on Wednesday
joined rival mining majors Anglo-American and Vale
in reporting earnings battered by commodity price
drops and stubbornly high costs.
Rio said underlying profit fell 34 percent to $5.2 billion,
as a sharp drop in iron ore prices, weakness in aluminium and
lower copper volumes took their toll. That was above market
expectations of a sharper drop to $4.9 billion.
Prices for steelmaking ingredient iron ore have tumbled this
year from 2011 highs, with benchmark prices .IO62-CNI=SI
touching their lowest in 2-1/2 years last week as demand from
China, the world's largest consumer of the commodity, eases.
Like its peers, Rio is juggling bumper capital expenditure
plans with volatile markets and an uncertain outlook. But while
some rivals have begun to signal they could cut back, the miner
has stayed firm on its own spending plans for 2012.
Arguably the most China-dependent of the majors given its
focus on iron ore, Rio on Wednesday struck a more optimistic
note than some rivals, pointing to a likely pickup in Chinese
demand in the fourth quarter as government stimulus measures
take effect.
The miner said its order books were full, despite weak
sentiment in Europe and a fragile U.S. recovery.
"We are still selling at full volume," Chief Executive Tom
Albanese said. He is sticking to a growth forecast of around 8
percent for China this year as the impact of measures to revive
the economy would start to filter through.
China's economy grew by an annual 7.6 percent in the second
quarter, the slowest pace in three years.
"We are seeing, and some of our customers would be
anticipating that, as we move towards the latter part of the
year, there would be some pickup in demand," he said.
The rosy outlook and above-forecast numbers helped Rio's
shares, trading up 2.7 percent at 1230 GMT at 32.14 pounds,
outperforming a 0.7 percent rise in the sector.
Rio added to optimism with what it said were signs that
stifling cost pressures on miners were starting to cool, echoing
Australia's Fortescue, which said severe skills
shortages in mining hotspots were also easing.
"Cash costs took 7 or 8 percent of earnings which is quite a
hit - not unexpected, but it just shows you the cost pressures
that these guys are under," RBC analyst Des Kilalea said.
SPENDING PLANS
Rio committed in June to spending $4.2 billion to expand its
iron ore operations, including growing its Pilbara operations in
Australia to 353 million tonnes of iron ore per year by 2015 as
it battles to lead the race to feed China's appetite for steel
ingredients before growth there eases, flattening after 2030.
It signalled no change from that plan on Wednesday, though
the miner said it was taking a "rigorous approach" to new
projects, including a potential further Pilbara expansion phase
that would take the operations to 450 million tonnes annually.
Analysts had been watching for news on Rio's major Guinea
iron ore project, Simandou - eyed by the market as a prime
candidate for delays given the country's instability. But Rio
said it was on track for first commercial production in 2015.
Mongolian copper mine Oyu Tolgoi, potentially one of the
world's largest, is also on schedule, the miner said, with an
agreement on power supply with China seen "shortly".
Rio's growth projects are considered more incremental and
therefore less contentious than those of rivals including BHP
Billiton, which has said it is reviewing the sequence
and pace of its major investments. The market has also welcomed
increased diversification for a miner that currently takes 80
percent of earnings from iron ore at peak prices.
Rio, refocusing its portfolio, announced a major retreat
from its aluminium business last year, putting an estimated $8
billion of assets up for sale. It later said it was also
reviewing and could sell, spin off or list its diamond arm.
Both sets of assets had received interest, Chief Financial
Officer Guy Elliott said. He agreed, however, that rock-bottom
aluminium prices - Rio's own aluminium division saw first-half
profit halve - had not helped the sale of that suite of assets.
Elliott also dismissed market speculation that Rio could
join its Canadian diamond mine Diavik with BHP Billiton's nearby
EKATI, also on the block, saying there were no current talks.
