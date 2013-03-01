WINDHOEK, March 1 Rio Tinto
plans to restructure its Rossing uranium mine in Namibia and may
cut up to 276 jobs as it seeks to turn around the loss-making
operation.
The miner said the cuts at Rossing, which has been battling
with low demand, a weak uranium price and high costs, would
affect roles across the organisation, including management and
supervisors, but most would be in operations and maintenance.
"The flat outlook for price and increasing input
prices(electricity and water in particular) now means that the
company must reluctantly look to further reduce costs by
reducing the number of roles in the company," Rio Tinto said in
a statement on Friday.
In the year to Dec. 31 Rossing recorded an operational loss
of 474 million Namibian dollars ($53.5 million), despite cost
cuts, better ore grades and a 26 percent rise in production to
2,699 tonnes.
Rossing, like other uranium producers, has been hit by a
slump in demand for the fuel since the 2011 Fukushima nuclear
disaster in Japan. The drop in demand has resulted in a 36
percent fall in the price of uranium, the company said.
"With the utility sector in Japan essentially shut down,
there is little prospect of a turnaround in the near term," it
added.