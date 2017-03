Aug 7 Rio Tinto's Alcan division said on Wednesday it will shut down its aluminum smelter in Shawinigan, Quebec, by the end of November.

The company said it will immediately shut down 50,000 tonnes of production and take the remaining 50,000 tonnes of capacity offline by the end of November.

Rio had said previously that because of environmental regulations in Quebec, Shawinigan's production lines would have to be shut down by the end of 2014 at the latest.